Yesterday (July 31), Foxing held a livestreamed press conference. The whole thing was partially a bit, as is made clear when the video comedically cuts to a shot of the reporters that were invited to the event, but it’s just a room of empty chairs reserved for various publications. (On behalf of Uproxx, I apologize for the no-show and for leaving our reserved seat empty, but we appreciate the invitation nonetheless. In our defense, Animal Planet didn’t show up either.)

There was something real here, though, as the press conference did actually serve to announce a new album from Foxing, titled Foxing. A video for the new 8-minute song “Greyhound” was also filmed at the event, and the band has shared that visual today.

A press release notes of the album, “There is a tension at the core of Foxing, an album that balances hopefulness and nihilism, the pastoral with the tumultuous. Whether oscillating between visceral noise rock and intimate bedroom cassette experiments on opener ‘Secret History’ or cruising at the edge of collapse on ‘Barking,’ the dramatic dynamics that have long permeated Foxing’s music have never felt so extreme.” It also describes the project as “a document of a band finding comfort in their own chaos.”

Watch the “Greyhound” video above. Below, find the Foxing cover art and tracklist, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.