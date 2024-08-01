Yesterday (July 31), Foxing held a livestreamed press conference. The whole thing was partially a bit, as is made clear when the video comedically cuts to a shot of the reporters that were invited to the event, but it’s just a room of empty chairs reserved for various publications. (On behalf of Uproxx, I apologize for the no-show and for leaving our reserved seat empty, but we appreciate the invitation nonetheless. In our defense, Animal Planet didn’t show up either.)
There was something real here, though, as the press conference did actually serve to announce a new album from Foxing, titled Foxing. A video for the new 8-minute song “Greyhound” was also filmed at the event, and the band has shared that visual today.
A press release notes of the album, “There is a tension at the core of Foxing, an album that balances hopefulness and nihilism, the pastoral with the tumultuous. Whether oscillating between visceral noise rock and intimate bedroom cassette experiments on opener ‘Secret History’ or cruising at the edge of collapse on ‘Barking,’ the dramatic dynamics that have long permeated Foxing’s music have never felt so extreme.” It also describes the project as “a document of a band finding comfort in their own chaos.”
Watch the “Greyhound” video above. Below, find the Foxing cover art and tracklist, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Foxing’s Foxing Album Cover Artwork
Foxing’s Foxing Tracklist
1. “Secret History”
2. “Hell 99”
3. “Split”
4. “Greyhound”
5. “Barking”
6. “Kentucky McDonald’s”
7. “Looks Like Nothing”
8. “Gratitude”
9. “Dead Cat”
10. “Dead Internet”
11. “Hall Of Frozen Heads”
12. “Cry Baby”
Foxing’s 2024 Tour Dates
09/17 — Nashville, TN @ The Mil
09/18 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
09/20 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/21 — Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
09/22 — Columbus, OH @ Newport
09/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
09/25 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam
09/26 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
09/28 — Denver, CO @ Marquis
09/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
10/01 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic
10/03 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/05 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
10/10 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box
10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival
10/12 — Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
10/14 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/15 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
10/17 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
10/18 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/19 — Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock
10/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/22 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
10/24 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/25 — Washington D.C. @ Union Stage
10/26 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/27 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair
10/29 — New York, NY @ Racket
10/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/01 — Chicago, IL @ Outset
11/02 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Foxing is out 9/13 via Grand Paradise. Find more information here.