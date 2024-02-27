Barack Obama was less than halfway through his second presidential term and Sun Kil Moon’s Benji was the toast of Music Writer Twitter. The Billboard singles chart was topped by “Dark Horse,” a Katy Perry song featuring Juicy J, because Juicy J was regularly doing features for pop stars at the time. The Seattle Seahawks won their first Super Bowl by beating the absolute shit out of a Broncos team led by Peyton Manning, who still had two more seasons left in his NFL career; the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bruno Mars played the halftime show. Perhaps you have more personally meaningful metrics to illustrate how February 2014 feels like a fucking eternity in the past.

Christian Holden can probably think of a few; two days prior to the release of their instant and future emo classic Home, Like NoPlace Is There, The Hotelier were still a largely unknown band from Worcester, about three years removed from a pop-punk debut they wrote in their teens and released under a different name, on a label that no longer existed. The de facto Home record release show was a five-band bill at Bridgeport DIY in La Puente, about 20 miles east of Los Angeles. Maybe two dozen people, myself included, were in attendance. Nearly ten years to the day, Holden addressed a crowd about 30-40 times as large at the Observatory in San Diego. Their coheadlining tour with Foxing felt like the coronation that I – and perhaps the bands themselves – imagined in the mid-2010s, where they’d command the same 1000-cap rooms as the buzziest indie acts of the time, validating that every r/emo and Absolute Punk and Property Of Zack rave should be taken at face value and not, “They’re great, for an emo band.”

But tonight couldn’t have happened in 2014, or 2017, or even 2022. Rather, the fact that it could have only happened as a 10th-anniversary tour felt like a pyrrhic victory, borne of nostalgia for a version of The Hotelier and Foxing that each spent most of the decade trying to leave behind.

Though the term “emo revival” likely helped Rhe Hotelier and Foxing more than it hurt them, it’s now clearer than ever that their progressive approach to the genre occupied a completely different time and space than the scrappier, shambling likes of Algernon Cadwallader and Snowing and Glocca Morra. While The Hotelier’s strident anthems were accessible enough to translate to Primavera and Pitchfork Festival, Home, Like NoPlace Is There was a thoroughly modernist treatise – “Projected map of the body / It’s crass, abject, colonial,” Holden rasped on “Among The Wildflowers,” one of the many songs that connected gender dysphoria to state violence and the many, many ways capitalism is completely unequipped to care for the majority of the people living under it. Though Holden eventually moved out of the anarchist collective in which they lived in 2014 and has a full-time, W2-requiring job, everything they said on Home has aged remarkably well; even the most awkward and/or misinterpreted lyrics on “Housebroken” were ahead of the curve in suggesting a clear link between “Blue Lives Matter” and domestic abuse.

Though inspired by religious trauma and ex-bassist Josh Coll’s military service in Afghanistan, Foxing were far less political in nature; the hooks on “The Medic” and “Rory” are, respectively, “I just want to be loved” and “Why don’t you love me back?” Not coincidentally, these are the most popular songs on The Albatross by a great distance. Still, even these uber-emo eruptions over romantic rejection sounded like nothing else before them, an ambitious alchemy of post-rock, orchestral indie, math, hip-hop, and hardcore (if the latter two seem out of place, go find live footage of “Bit By A Dead Bee, Pt. 1”).

Along with Whenever, If Ever and Wildlife, albums like these were often viewed as being at war for the soul of emo during that time; lest we forget, the “Emo Revival” was just as often credited to the various Emo Nights (or Emo Nites) touring the country at the time, purely crowd-pleasing picture parties that would just as often play The Killers or Pierce The Veil as they would Jimmy Eat World. The Hotelier and Foxing were celebrated amongst a small group of critics for reestablishing emo’s long-severed connection to punk principles, but the people had spoken – Emo Night is more likely to play a major festival than any actual emo band from the 2010s, to say nothing of When We Were Young weaponizing MySpace nostalgia into a bottomless revenue stream.

Yet, there’s something poetic about Foxing and The Hotelier battling through their (often publicly expressed) ambivalence towards The Albatross and Home; after all, what are those albums about, if not our inability to forget or discard or process the scars of our youth, let alone transcend it?

The Hotelier made some of the most powerful music of any genre during their initial run yet were often a hit-or-miss live act; surely, this was in part due to Holden’s aversion to touring and wariness of “playing the game.” But tonight, I got to see the version of The Hotelier I knew could win over the skeptics, the ones that could acknowledge The Occasion and rise to it. They proudly trotted out cuts from It Never Goes Out, an album that largely had been written out of their history, as well as “Housebroken,” a song previously retired after Holden got tired of explaining its central metaphor to people who took it in bad faith (“it’s called symbolism,” they joked tonight). In their current setup, they have three guitarists, one of which wore a floral button-down shirt a la Billy Corgan ca. Gish; they also played an extremely un-emo black Les Paul. All three guitarists traded vocals during the wonderfully theatrical bridge of “Dendron.” I’ve seen reunion shows of this nature lead to truly inspiring second acts – American Football, Braid, Mineral, maybe even Sunny Day Real Estate? Holden joked last year that there’s a fourth Hotelier album in the works…but it just hasn’t been written yet.

Whereas The Hotelier occasionally found it difficult to replicate the potency of their albums, Foxing were the exact opposite early on in their career; no band ever brought it as consistently as Foxing did, and you could make a pretty good festival lineup of the headliners I’ve seen them blow off the stage. Their compositional ambition and unmatched live intensity made them feel like a band with an unlimited ceiling, and when 2018’s Nearer My God arrived, the comparative points were Radiohead and TV On The Radio, which tend to be shorthand for “unlimited ceiling.” At least for some. The reception mirrored that of The Hotelier’s Goodness a few years earlier, an album that did pretty much everything its creators needed to in order to cross over to non-emo audiences, but somehow found itself stuck between stations – too indie for the emo kids who loved their earlier work, too emo for the indie crowd. What appeared to be a bat-flip home run ended up as a ground rule double. Still, there was a possibility that they could follow in the footsteps of their most consistent benefactors in Manchester Orchestra, a band that slowly amassed a cult of devotees that eventually exploded with a well-timed, alt-rock hit; 2021’s Draw Down The Moon seemed designed to do exactly that, but its overt pop leanings proved just as divisive as Dealer’s muted balladry.