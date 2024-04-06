Kurt Cobain‘s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, took to Instagram to share a vulnerable post in honor of her late father passing thirty years ago today.

She shared a slideshow, including one of Kurt’s hands taken by R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe and images of her with him growing up. As she pointed out, it was some of the last moments that she shared with him.

“In the last 30 years, my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing,” Frances Bean wrote in the caption. “The biggest lesson learned through grieving for almost as long as I’ve been conscious is that it serves a purpose. The duality of life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang, need to exist alongside each other or none of this would have any meaning.”

“It is the impermanent nature of human existence which throws us into the depths of our most authentic lives,” she added. “As It turns out, there is no greater motivation for leaning into loving awareness than knowing everything ends.”

Later in her caption, she made note of the emotional fact that she wished she could’ve known him, down to the tiniest aspects, like “how he liked his coffee.” However, she also holds the memory of him and is keeping those who are also grieving in her thoughts.

Check out Frances Bean Cobain’s tribute post to her father Kurt below.