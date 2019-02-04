Getty Image

Between 1990 and 1994, Danny Goldberg was one of Nirvana’s managers, an enviable position considering the band’s stature during that era. Consequently, Goldberg got to know Kurt Cobain and the people close to him pretty well, and now he’s writing a book about the deceased musician: Serving The Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain will be out on April 2 via HarperCollins’ Ecco Press imprint.

Aside from Goldberg’s own stories about Cobain, the book will also feature files that haven’t previously been made public, and interview with Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain, and other friends, family, and bandmates. Goldberg previously said of the book:

“I began to work with Kurt the year before Nevermind was recorded and remained close to him until days before his death. Media depictions of Kurt typically focus on the tragedy of his death. While it is impossible to ignore the inner demons which tormented him, in researching and writing Serving The Servant I have been more often reminded of Kurt’s brilliance, his sense of humor and his kindness to most of those around him. He was so complex that no two people experienced the same person, but I hope I am able to add another dimension to Kurt’s legacy.”

Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore also called the book “the story of two men, a generation apart, who became unexpected friends through a mutual appreciation of feminism, LGBT rights and a dedication to the activist power of music,” and added, “It is a contemplative requiem to losing someone you love who immeasurably touched the entire planet with a singular magic.”

Goldberg, who began his career as Led Zeppelin’s publicist, is currently the president and owner of artist management company Gold Village Entertainment. This isn’t his first book either, as he previously penned 2009’s Bumping Into Geniuses: My Life Inside The Rock And Roll Business.