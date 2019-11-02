Frank Ocean Shares Another Surprise New Song, ‘In My Room’

Ever since Frank Ocean launched his PrEP+ club nights, new music of his has emerged at a much more frequent rate than it has over the past couple years. He has debuted a number of new songs during the events, like a remix of SZA’s “The Weekend.” He also shared “DHL,” which was his first new released song in two years.

Well, the latest edition of PrEP+ went down on Thursday, and again, there was new music. This time, it was a Skepta-featuring track that he previously previewed on Instagram about a year ago. Now, Ocean has released another new song, called “In My Room,” which is currently only available on Apple Music.

The two-minute, hip-hop-influenced song is structured so it begins with a verse before transitioning into an outro. The lyrics are braggadocios, and the song’s title comes from the outro, on which Ocean says, “Every night you were in my room / My room, my room with me / I guess I can’t state my feelings too soon / I don’t know you / And I can’t put no threats in the air.”

Frank Ocean feat. Skepta at PrEP+ NYC 10/31pic.twitter.com/SfCJ1TyUN9 — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) November 1, 2019

Ocean hasn’t announced any sort of album or larger project coming up, but based on the rate he has been sharing/premiering new music lately, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if something was on the way.

Listen to “In My Room” and a snippet of the Skepta-featuring song above.