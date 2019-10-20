Frank Ocean Releases The Lo-Fi Track ‘DHL,’ His First Song In Two Years

After throwing an HIV drug awareness dance party meant to emulate an ’80s club in New York on Thursday, Frank Ocean has graced fans with long-awaited new music. Ocean premiered “DHL” Saturday afternoon on his Beats 1 radio show blonded. The song hopefully gives a preview of what’s to come from the “Nights” rapper, and is his first release in two years besides his 2018 cover of 1961 classic “Moon River.”

“DHL” opens with slow synths and Ocean’s auto-tuned voice over a steady beat. Ocean seemingly hints in the lyrics that more new material is coming soon. “N*ggas think it’s new, it ain’t new, boy / Old files just turned two, yeah, flu, yeah / Still sound like it’s comin’ soon, comin’ soon, yeah / Still sound like it’s comin’ soon, tell the truth.” Furthermore, the silhouette icons at the bottom of the single’s image could single his upcoming project has 13 tracks.

Ocean has stated his new music is inspired by the ’80s queer club scene in major cities across America. “I’ve been interested in club, and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs, and so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic,” he said. “The closest to the nightlife scene for me was New Orleans bounce.”

Listen to “DHL” by Frank Ocean above. Pre-order the 7″ here.