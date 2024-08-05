Fred Again.. has a big fall coming up. A few days ago, he announced Ten Days, a new album. That’s set to drop on September 6, and Fred revealed today that shortly after that, he’ll be heading out on the month-long Places We’ve Never Been Tour that hits a few cities in North America.

Ticket sales begin with the artist pre-sale on August 8 at noon local time. Then, the general on-sale starts August 9 at noon local time. More information on pre-sales and tickets can be found here.

Fred previously said of his new album, “my new record is called ten days. it’s ten songs about ten days. theres been a lot of biggg mad crazy moments in the last year but basically all of these are about really very small quiet intimate moments. some of them are like the most intensely joyful things i have felt, and some of them are the other side of things. and some days I don’t want to speak about loads cos I’m not the only person it was an important day for if that makes sense.”

Check out Fred Again..’s 2024 tour dates below.