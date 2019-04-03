Getty Image

Yesterday, fans of the semi-obscure British street crime drama Top Boy received a pleasant surprise with the unexpected release of the first trailer for the show after Drake signed on to produce a reboot/continuation of it exclusively for Netflix. It looks like he’ll be receiving some big-name support on the production end, as well; British composer Brian Eno — known for scoring films like Dune and The Lovely Bones, as well as pioneering work in contemporary art and collaborations with Coldplay, Damon Albarn, James Blake, and U2 — is crafting the score for Top Boy season three along with Michael Asante.

The show will continue to follow the misadventures of hopeful inner-city crime lords Dushane and Sully with Ashley Walters and grime MC Kano reprising their original roles. Up-and-coming UK rappers Dave and Little Simz will also join the cast as new characters who will likely test Dushane and Sully’s commitment to their criminal ambitions. There’s no word just yet if Drake is making an appearance as was rumored when he first announced that he’d be rebooting the show, but it’s hard to imagine him taking any role, no mater how small, that wouldn’t remove the viewer from the somber, paranoid atmosphere that brought the show to life. We’ll find out this fall, when Top Boy hits Netflix streaming.