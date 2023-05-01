Following one of Coachella‘s most talked-about performances of the year, Skrillex has shared a new music video. In the video for “Rumble,” Skrillex is joined by frequent collaborators Fred Again.. and Flowdan, as they perform at The Troxy in London.

Earlier this year, Skrillex performed a series of surprise pop-up shows, one of which was at The Troxy. The video contains footage of fans raving in the audience, with Flowdan delivering his bars, and Skrillex and Fred mixing it up on the ones-and-twos.

“Rumble” first went viral last July, during Fred’s Boiler Room DJ set.

In an interview with Attack, Flowdan revealed the impact the song has had on his career.

“It totally opened up a whole new audience because of the mainstream power that someone like Skrillex brings wherever he goes,” said Flowdan. “The Fred today wasn’t where Fred was when we actually made this song. His list of credits was definitely strong as he had certain points on Headie One’s album and tracks with Ed Sheeran, Stefflon Don and Burna Boy but outside on the streets, no one knew who Fred was.”

You can check out the video for “Rumble” above.

Skrillex and Fred Again.. are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.