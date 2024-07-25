Here Are The Fuji Rock Festival Set Times For 2024

For the last 27 years, Fuji Rock Festival has been Japan’s largest outdoor event, and this weekend (Friday, July 26-Sunday, July 28), it returns to Naeba Ski Resort with headliners The Killers, Kraftwerk, and Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds. The lineup includes a diverse array of both Japanese and international talent, with the Green Stage hosting performances from Japanese rapper Awich, American pop star Omar Apollo, alt-rocker Beth Gibbons, British neo-soul singer RAYE, and more. And that’s just the Green Stage; there are four more main stages, as well as an array of peripheral venues like The Palace of Wonder, Pyramid Garden, and Gan-Ban Square. The festival will also be streamed live via Amazon Music on Prime Video for those fans who won’t be attending in person.
You can see the set times and streaming schedule below.
Friday, July 26
Green Stage
(11:00-11:45) Indigo la End, (12:45-1:45) Route 17 Rock’N’Roll Orchestra, (2:20-3:10) Friko, (3:50-4:50) Macaroni Pencil, (4:30-6:30) Omar Apollo, (7:20-8:30) Awich, (9:30-11:00) The Killers
White Stage
(12:40-1:30) Lucky Kilimanjaro, (2:20-3:10) Taeko Onuki, (4:10-5:10) T3ddy Swims, (6:00-7:00) Iri, (8:00-9:00) Hiroko Yamamura, (10:00-11:30) Peggy Gou
Red Marquee
(11:30-12:10) New Tokyo, (12:45-1:45) Yellow Days, (2:30-3:30) Erika De Casier, (4:30-5:30) The Spellbound, (6:30-7:30) King Krule, (8:30-9:30) Floating Points, (11:45-12:45am) Denki Groove, (1:00-2:30am) Jax Jones, (2:40-3:55am) NOTD, (4:05-5:00am) Group_inou
Field Of Heaven
(11:40-12:30) Shibusashirazu Orchestra, (1:20-2:20) Landlord, (3:10-4:10) Original Love Jazz Trio, (5:10-6:10) Chip Wickham, (7:00-8:10) Ghost-Note, (9:00-10:30) Hiromi Uehara Hiromi’s Sonicwonder
Saturday, July 27
Green Stage
(11:00-12:00) tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, (1:00-2:00) The Last Dinner Party, (3:00-4:00) 10-Feet, (5:00-6:00) Man With A Mission, (7:00-8:10) Beth Gibbons, (9:10-10:40) Kraftwerk
White Stage
(12:40-1:30) Syrup 16g, (2:20-3:10) The Bawedies, (4:10-5:10) Yuta Orisaka (band), (6:00-7:00) Quruli, (8:00-9:00) Sampha, (10:00011:30) Girl In Red
Red Marquee
(10:20-11:00am) Billyrrom, (11:30-12:10) Hedigan’s, (12:40-1:30) Angie McMahon, (2:00-3:00) Glass Beams, (4:00-5:00) Eyedress, (6:00-7:00) Noname, (8:00-9:00) Kid Fresno, (11:00-12:30am) 2manydjs, (1:00-2:10am) Hiroko Yamamura, (2:10-3:35am) ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, (3:35-6:00am) SAMO
Field Of Heaven
(11:40-12:30) Tokumaru Shugo, (1:20-2:20) Theatre Brook, (3:10-4:10) Kitty Liv, (5:10-6:10) Suga Shikao, (7:00-8:10) Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, (9:00-10:30) The Yussef Days Experience
Sunday, July 28
Green Stage
(11:00-12:00) NO PARTY FOR CAO DONG, (1:00-2:00) Rufus Wainwright, (3:00-4:00) CreepHyp, (5:00-6:00) RAYE, (7:00-8:10) I Wish It Was Midnight Forever, (9:10-10:40) Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
White Stage
(12:40-1:30) Esne Beltza, (2:20-3:10) Hey-Smith, (4:10-5:10) The Jesus And Mary Chain, (6:00-7:00) Toe, (8:00-9:00) Kim Gordon, (10:10-11:10) Turnstile
Red Marquee
(10:20am-11:00am) Hiroto Mori, (11:30am-12:10pm) Betcover!!, (12:40-1:30) US, (2:00-3:00) WEEKEND LOVERS 2024 “with You” LOSALIOS / The Birthday (Kuhara Kazuyuki, Hirai Haruki, Fujii Kenji), (4:00-5:00) Kitani Tatsuya, (6:00-7:00) Fontaines DC, (8:00-9:00) Ride, (11:15-12:00am) Kenya Grace, (12:10-1:00am) Oliver Tree, (1:00am-2:00am) 250, (2:00-3:10am) DJ Krush, (3:10-5:00am) Ken Ishii
Field Of Heaven
(11:40-12:30) Naruyoshi Kikuchi and Pepe Tormento Ascarar, (1:20-2:20) Chlo Co Pa Co Cho Co Quin Quin, (2:10-4:10) Ali, (5:10-6:10) Yin Yin, (7:00-8:10) Celebration of The Meters, (9:00-10:30) The Allman Betts Band