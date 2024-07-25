Here Are The Fuji Rock Festival Set Times For 2024

For the last 27 years, Fuji Rock Festival has been Japan’s largest outdoor event, and this weekend (Friday, July 26-Sunday, July 28), it returns to Naeba Ski Resort with headliners The Killers, Kraftwerk, and Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds. The lineup includes a diverse array of both Japanese and international talent, with the Green Stage hosting performances from Japanese rapper Awich, American pop star Omar Apollo, alt-rocker Beth Gibbons, British neo-soul singer RAYE, and more. And that’s just the Green Stage; there are four more main stages, as well as an array of peripheral venues like The Palace of Wonder, Pyramid Garden, and Gan-Ban Square. The festival will also be streamed live via Amazon Music on Prime Video for those fans who won’t be attending in person.

You can see the set times and streaming schedule below.