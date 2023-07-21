Here Is Garth Brooks’ Vegas Residency Setlist For 2023

Garth Brooks may have friends in low places, but his Vegas residency Garth Brooks/Plus One is proving why he deserves to be held high in esteem. Earlier this week, Brooks launched his 2023-2024 Las Vegas residency show, where he’s been performing all of his hits — and then some.

The setlist, which has been revealed by Setlist.fm, appears to be an all-encompassing assortment of hits throughout his career. Plus, he also gives a country spin to songs by the likes of Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, and Steve Goodman.

Upon arrival, fans are reportedly required to lock up their phones in a special bag for the duration of the show. And seeing as Brooks is vehemently anti-streaming, meaning you won’t find much of his music on digital streaming platforms, fans aren’t going to want to miss a minute.

You can see the full setlist below.

1. “Against The Wind (Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band cover)”

2. “Rodeo”

3. “Two Of A Kind, Workin’ On A Full House (Dennis Robbins cover)”

4. “Two Piña Coladas”

5. “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)”

6. “The River”

7. “Night Moves (Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band cover)”

8. “That Summer”

9. “Turn The Page (Bob Seger cover)”

10. “The Thunder Rolls”

11. “Ask Me How I Know”

12. “Shallow” (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover) (with Trisha Yearwood)

13. “Golden Ring (George Jones & Tammy Wynette cover)”

14. “Whiskey To Wine”

15. “She’s in Love With the Boy (Trisha Yearwood cover)”

16. “Callin’ Baton Rouge (The Oak Ridge Boys cover)”

17. “Shameless (Billy Joel cover)”

18. “Fishin’ in the Dark (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band cover)”

19. “You Never Even Call Me By My Name (Steve Goodman cover)”

20. “The Dance (Tony Arata cover)”

21. “Piano Man (Billy Joel cover)”

22. “Friends In Low Places (Dewayne Blackwell cover)”