In 2015, The Gaslight Anthem announced that they were taking a break. They returned in 2018 with the 10th anniversary edition of The ’59 Sound Sessions, and now the New Jersey four-piece is back again with the announcement of a headlining tour, as well as the news that they’re working on their long-awaited sixth studio album. The run will first be going through UK and Europe in August, and then North America in the fall, with Tigers Jaw and Jeff Rosenstock as openers for select dates.

This tour news comes days after the band’s Brian Fallon wrote in social media posts, “Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary… However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us. – Brian, Ben, Alex, and Alex.”

Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary… However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. pic.twitter.com/XtAZEDOWdw — The Gaslight Anthem (@gaslightanthem) March 25, 2022

We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days. We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us. – Brian, Ben, Alex, and Alex — The Gaslight Anthem (@gaslightanthem) March 25, 2022

Check out the dates below.

08/09 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

08/11 — Koln, DE @ Palladium

08/12 — Eschwege, DE @ Open Flair Festival

08/13 — Puttlingen, DE @ Rocco del Schlacko

08/14 — Munchen, DE @ Zenith

08/16 — Bremen, DE @ Pier2

08/18 — London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena

08/19 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

08/20 — Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

08/21 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

08/23 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

08/24 — Belfast, NI @ The Telegraph Building

09/13 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre †

09/14 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO †

09/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic †

09/17 — Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium †

09/18 — Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre †

09/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union †

09/21 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium †

09/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre †

09/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis †

09/26 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre †

09/27 — McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre †

09/30 — Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre ^

10/02 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

10/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

10/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

† with Tigers Jaw

^ with Jeff Rosenstock