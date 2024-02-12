Norwegian singer-songwriter Girl In Red announced last month that she’s got a new album on the way, named I’m Doing It Again Baby!. It’s her second, following her well-received 2021 debut If I Could Make It Go Quiet. The project is set to drop on April 12, and Girl In Red revealed today (February 12) that not long after that, she’s going out on tour.

The trek, dubbed Girl In Red: Doing It Again Tour, kicks off at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on April 16 and hits other North American cities until early June. Momma and The Beaches support on select dates.

Check out Girl In Red’s upcoming tour dates below and learn more about tickets here.