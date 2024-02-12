Norwegian singer-songwriter Girl In Red announced last month that she’s got a new album on the way, named I’m Doing It Again Baby!. It’s her second, following her well-received 2021 debut If I Could Make It Go Quiet. The project is set to drop on April 12, and Girl In Red revealed today (February 12) that not long after that, she’s going out on tour.
The trek, dubbed Girl In Red: Doing It Again Tour, kicks off at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on April 16 and hits other North American cities until early June. Momma and The Beaches support on select dates.
Check out Girl In Red’s upcoming tour dates below and learn more about tickets here.
Girl In Red 2024 Tour Dates: Girl In Red: Doing It Again Tour
04/16 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*
04/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
04/24 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*
04/27 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
04/28 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*
04/30 — Toronto, ON @ History*
05/02 — Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple*
05/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/05 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium*
05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre^
05/23 — Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair^
05/25 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
05/28 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound^
05/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre^
06/01 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater^
06/02 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield^
* with Momma
^ with The Beaches
I’m Doing It Again Baby! is out 4/12 via Columbia. Find more information here.