“I know someday I’m gonna meet her, it’s a fever dream… She’ll know the way and then she’ll say she got the map from me,” Taylor Swift sings on her 2021 Red (Taylor’s Version) vault track, “Nothing New,” which feels like a current manifestation, despite it seemingly being written in 2012 — when she was just 22.

Now, at 33, Swift kicked off her massive The Eras Tour last week, after months of intense anticipation and a roller-coaster ride with Ticketmaster.

She’s also setting a serious precedent with the tour by shining a spotlight on entirely women-led, non-binary, and POC musicians as opening acts on a national (and, potentially, global) stage. While this shouldn’t come as a shock in 2023, many major music festivals still struggle to bill more than a few representational artists, especially in headlining spots.

Still, Swift is pushing things forward. In recent years, she has become a mentor of sorts to artists like Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter — the first of which is opening for her in New Jersey.

“She’s as spectacular a person and friend as she is an artist, writer, director. She’s really that great,” Abrams told Billboard. “To be able to lean on her in any capacity really means a lot. The opportunity is so outrageous – it’s a funny thing to talk about, having not done it yet, because I feel like I don’t even really believe it’s real… To see her up close in that way and be able to study that is the greatest gift.”

Gracie covering “Clean” by Taylor Swift during soundcheck today in Atlanta, GA (via @/abigailchaumont) pic.twitter.com/6NQmXlOn3X — Gracie Abrams Nation (@GRAClENATION) March 20, 2023

Before announcing the opening acts, many fans had wondered who Swift would be bringing along with her, given that having a chance to open on a stadium tour for someone of her magnitude is a massive achievement.

By selecting artists like Gayle, known for her 2021 viral song, “Abcdefu,” Muna, and Girl In Red, Swift shows off her business-savvy nature once again. In recent years, TikTok’s impact on propelling new musicians to the top of the charts has been undeniable — with Gayle and others including Coi Leray and Bella Poarch being more recent examples.

This allows younger social media users to feel represented by seeing their favorite internet-influential performers as opening acts.

Gayle has recognized just how much this means as well. As she opened both in Glendale and this weekend’s shows in Las Vegas, she was overwhelmed at the opportunity. It gave those who might have doubted her abilities as a musician from her single the chance to be proven wrong — as her cover of Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” from Arizona made the rounds online.