Self-proclaimed “weirdo-pop” duo Girlpool have released a new video for “Dragging My Life Into A Dream,” a cut from their upcoming fourth album, Forgiveness. In their self-directed video, Girlpool member Avery Tucker lip-syncs over his and bandmate Harmony Tividad’s vocals. Tividad briefly in the video, but the clip primarily focuses on Tucker, working at a convenience store, as he daydreams about riding along the Pacific Coast Highway and laying on the beach.

“I wrote ‘Dragging My Life Into a Dream’ after going out to a party,” Tucker said in a statement. “I had spent the last year confronting being on my own in a way I had been avoiding for a long time. Although I knew that I was growing and still needed to heal from past relationships, I missed feeling connected to somebody and inspired. This song is about romanticizing a past time and also longing for my heart to feel open and innocent again.”

Girlpool’s new album Forgiveness will explore the concepts of “pain and pleasure, sex and love, reality and delusion, insecurity and confidence, grief and growth.” During the album’s conception, Tucker and Tividad wrote songs seperately, then collaborated to present their songs in ways that represent both of them.

Watch “Dragging My Life Into A Dream” above.

Forgiveness is out 4/29 via Anti- Records. Pre-save it here.