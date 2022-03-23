Following a slew of dreamy, poppy singles from their upcoming album Forgiveness, including the Los Angeles love letter “Dragging My Life Into A Dream,” Girlpool has another soft jam on their hands. On their latest, “Nothing Gives Me Pleasure,” Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad searches for joy within herself after feeling unrequited love.

The song’s video, directed by Aerin Moreno, takes both Tividad and her bandmate Avery Tucker through a debauched night filled with vibrant make up and prosthetics, pole dancers, and make-out sessions in a swimming pool.

“‘Nothing Gives Me Pleasure’ is about trying to love yourself when it feels like no one else will,” said Tividad in a statement. “It was written during a time when I was working so hard to get someone specific to love and recognize me. On the path to doing that, I diluted myself so much that I lost sight of my own needs. This video plays with the lengths we go to feel loved and how so many faces of intimacy may disguise what love actually looks like to us specifically. I have a history of getting lost in the labyrinth in the struggle for affection. In this video, I wanted to interface with my own patterns in the attempt to better see and love myself.”

Check out “Nothing Gives Me Pleasure” above.

Forgiveness is out 4/19 via Anti- Records. Pre-save it here.