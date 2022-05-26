Australian singer Gordi’s last project came back in 2020 with Our Two Skins. The project stood as her sophomore album and delivered 12 magnificent records through it. Nearly two years removed from its release and Gordi is gearing up to share a new body of work with the world. It comes after Gordi collaborated with Alex Lahey and Troye Sivan while also remixing Julian Baker’s “Little Oblivions.” With her eyes set on the future, Gordi returns with “Way I Go,” a record that details the familiar and unfamiliar aspects of love along with an unrestricted video to accompany the new song.

Gordi spoke about the new song and its video in a press release. “‘Way I Go’ is about the newness and the oldness of being in love. How it saturates and warms you, expands and transforms,” she says. “The video was filmed in one afternoon and features me putting my short-lived career as a swim instructor to good use, before walking around the streets of Brunswick in Melbourne in a dusty pink blazer I bought for $5 from the local Goodwill store.”

“Way I Go” is also the lead single from Gordi’s upcoming six-track Inhuman which is set to arrive on July 15. A press release reveals that the project will explore the “trials of humanity, from love and identity to faith and religion, traversing the spectrum of sorrow to celebration.”

You can watch the video for “Way I Go” above.

Inhuman arrives 7/15 via Jagjaguwar.