As collaborations become more and more commonplace in mainstream music, it’s not surprising to see the trend spread to indie music, too. Like Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen recently did, Alex Lahey and Gordi collaborated on a track called “Dino’s” earlier this year, and performed it on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as part of the show’s #PlayAtHome series. The song comes after Lahey’s most recent album, The Best Of Luck Club from 2019, and Gordi’s Our Two Skins from 2018, which explored identity and isolation.

Their collaborative track is about something else entirely than the subject matter covered on their respective last projects. Like any and all residents of East Nashville with taste will be quick to realize, the song is a tribute to one of the best dive bars in the country. Dino’s is a local haunt for all kinds of Nashville crowds, and has apparently stolen the hearts of these two Australian musicians, too. Note the appearance of a Dolly Parton cutout, and fellow Australian musician Julia Jacklin in the clip as well. And if all this wasn’t delightful enough, Palehound has also released a remix off “Dino’s” — available here — and all of the proceeds from the song for the month of June will to Black Rainbow, a charity supporting indigenous people in Australia.

So check out the performance above, then head over to support a good cause and hear the remix.