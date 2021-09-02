Gordi Remixed Julien Baker’s ‘Little Oblivions’ Standout ‘Ringside’

At the top of the year, Julien Baker staged her return, following up 2017’s Turn Out The Lights with Little Oblivions. Our own Steven Hyden dubbed it her best album, thought her 2015 debut Sprained Ankle is still in my own personal rotation for epic, silvery confessional records. Now that she’s ushering in this new phase, Baker is also opening up her work for reimagining from her fellow artists, launching the Little Oblivions remix EP a few weeks ago with a rework for “Bloodshot” by Helios.

Today she’s shared another remix, this one by Australian songwriter Gordi — who released the magnificent breakout album Our Two Skins last year — tackling the beautifully brutalist “Ringside.” Today also marks the release of the full EP, which includes the following additional remixes: Half Waif remixing “Faith Healer,” Jesu remixing “Favor,” and Thao remixing “Ziptie.”

After an appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, Baker is slated for a series of tour dates behind the album this fall. While it’s most likely she’ll be playing the original versions of her songs, there’s always a chance some of these artist may join her on the road to unveil their own versions live. Check out the latest remix by Gordi above and the get the EP here.