Gorillaz’s upcoming album, Cracker Island boasts a promising list of collaborators. While we won’t hear the album in full until early next year, the band previewed a new song from the upcoming record during a performance at the Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Beck, who is featured on Cracker Island‘s closing track, “Possesion Island,” joined Damon Albarn and his cartoon bandmates for a performance of the song.

The song seems to be a piano-driven ballad with crisps drums in the background, as Beck and Albarn deliver somber, melancholic vocals.

“Good things, they don’t exist/ And we’re all in this together ’til the end,” the two sing.

Toward the bridge of the song, a symphony of horns plays, giving what seems like a nihilistic anthem a more hopeful touch.

Earlier this year, Albarn spoke with Los Angeles Times about how he grew to love the surrounding parts of LA, which may have inspired the choice to perform in Inglewood.

“..[L]ast time I was here I did some work in Malibu and in Silver Lake — I learned to drive during lockdown — and the city just opened up,” he said. “I discovered L.A. had another side to it: less self-conscious, less feeding-the-beast. Less showbiz.”

Check out the performance above.

Cracker Island is out 2/24/2023 via Parlophone. Pre-save it here.