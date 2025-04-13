Day two of Coachella 2025 weekend one has officially wrapped. Yesterday (April 12), Green Day served as the coveted desert festival’s headliner. While the “One Eyed Bastard” musicians were sure to include a few lyric changes during their performance, they found a way to integrate another one of the live signatures–fan participation.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong invited one lucky fan to join the band on stage to perform a duet. As the festivalgoer made their way to Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool cued up “Know Your Enemy” from their 2009 album, 21st Century Breakdown.

Once the initial shock of being on stage at Coachella with Green Day wore off, the fan immediately belted out the song’s lyrics (which you can see here). Between their pure enthusiasm and infectious jovial demeanor they quickly stole the show.

After an adorable embrace of the supporter, Armstrong took over on the vocal front. “Well, violence is an energy, Well, from here to eternity, Well, violence is an energy, Well, silence is the enemy, so gimme, gimme revolution,” he sang.

Before exiting the stage, the pair danced and even jumped off a sound monitor. Then they had a quick conversation. “Ladies and gentlemen, she told me her name was Brooke,” Armstrong told the audience before leading a crowd chant in her honor.

This is sure to be a moment the fan never forgets.

For information on how to live stream Coachella 2025 Weekend 1, click here. To view the set times for day three (April 13) of Coachella 2025, click here.