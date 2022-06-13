Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour with Weezer, and Fall Out Boy is finally under way. After pandemic-related postponements in both 2020 and 2021, the trio of alt rock heavyweights are finally getting to tour together and Green Day are using the opportunity to deliver a message to polarizing Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reported, numerous photos on social media have surfaced of the message on the band’s on-stage backdrop. And it’s very clear statement: “F*CK TED CRUZ.” Except the band didn’t even censor the expletive.

Green Day knows Ted Cruz is a dick pic.twitter.com/sKxpQ8Iiyh — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) June 8, 2022

Expectedly, it has been an easy rallying cry for fans to get behind, as Cruz is a figurehead for the hard-headed GOP, who has maintained a strong division in national politics that has prevented policies related to gun control and voting equality from being enacted. One European user posted a photo of the backdrop and commented, “@Ted Cruz this is from the last @Green Day concert in Berlin, just so you know, the whole EU hates you too. And we think you’re a massive p*ssy.”

@tedcruz this is from the last @GreenDay concert in Berlin, just so you know, the whole EU hates you too. And we think you’re a massive pussy pic.twitter.com/EI4klnbyWU — Nick Berliner (@nickberliner1) June 7, 2022

Cruz has caught wind of Green Day’s message and seems to find it amusing, quote retweeting an article while spewing the lyrics to Green Day’s “Brain Stew”: “I’m counting sheep but running out.”

I'm counting sheep but running out. https://t.co/vBVoPeFLUo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 11, 2022

Just take the L, Ted.