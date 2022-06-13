Green Day Billie Joe
Getty Image
Indie

Green Day Have A Very Direct Four Letter Message For Ted Cruz On Their Current Tour

TwitterStaff Writer

Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour with Weezer, and Fall Out Boy is finally under way. After pandemic-related postponements in both 2020 and 2021, the trio of alt rock heavyweights are finally getting to tour together and Green Day are using the opportunity to deliver a message to polarizing Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reported, numerous photos on social media have surfaced of the message on the band’s on-stage backdrop. And it’s very clear statement: “F*CK TED CRUZ.” Except the band didn’t even censor the expletive.

Expectedly, it has been an easy rallying cry for fans to get behind, as Cruz is a figurehead for the hard-headed GOP, who has maintained a strong division in national politics that has prevented policies related to gun control and voting equality from being enacted. One European user posted a photo of the backdrop and commented, “@Ted Cruz this is from the last @Green Day concert in Berlin, just so you know, the whole EU hates you too. And we think you’re a massive p*ssy.”

Cruz has caught wind of Green Day’s message and seems to find it amusing, quote retweeting an article while spewing the lyrics to Green Day’s “Brain Stew”: “I’m counting sheep but running out.”

Just take the L, Ted.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×