Here Is Green Day’s ‘The Saviors Tour’ Setlist

At the top of 2024, Green Day’s Mike Dirnt said that on the band’s then-upcoming The Saviors Tour, they would be playing the classic albums Dookie and American Idiot in full.

He said, “What a f*ckin’ moment it’s going to be. We’ve never done anything like this before. And there’s a really good chance we’ll never do it again.” Dirnt added it would take around 90 minutes to perform both albums, continuing, “We’ll then have about 35 to 45 minutes to throw down on other stuff. And production-wise, doing these albums lends itself to some amazing possibilities.”

Well, fast-forward to present day and the tour has gone just about as Dirnt has described it. If you’re thinking of checking out a show or just want to see what the setlist looks like, keep scrolling for an example Green Day setlist, from the group’s July 29 show in Washington DC (via setlist.fm).