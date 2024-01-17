Green Day is launching The Saviors Tour this summer, and what the band’s Mike Dirnt just said about it should make longtime fans’ ears perk up: In a new Rolling Stone interview, he declared on every night of the tour, the band will perform two of their classic albums, Dookie and American Idiot, in full.

He said, “What a f*ckin’ moment it’s going to be. We’ve never done anything like this before. And there’s a really good chance we’ll never do it again.”

Dirnt estimated it’ll take about 90 minutes to perform both albums, adding, “We’ll then have about 35 to 45 minutes to throw down on other stuff. And production-wise, doing these albums lends itself to some amazing possibilities.”

As for how this will look — specifically, if the band will start with Dookie or American Idiot — the band hasn’t quite figured that out yet. Dirnt said, “We still need to put our heads down and do real work to figure that out. Before every tour, we do a lot of pre-production, a lot of thinking about how it should look and feel and sound, because it really matters to us. That’s the fun, but it also really keeps us on our toes.”

Saviors is out 1/19/2024 via Reprise Records. Find more information here.