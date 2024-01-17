green day
Getty Image
Indie

Green Day Will Make Fans’ Dreams Come True By Playing Two Classic Albums In Full On Their Upcoming ‘Saviors’ Tour

Green Day is launching The Saviors Tour this summer, and what the band’s Mike Dirnt just said about it should make longtime fans’ ears perk up: In a new Rolling Stone interview, he declared on every night of the tour, the band will perform two of their classic albums, Dookie and American Idiot, in full.

He said, “What a f*ckin’ moment it’s going to be. We’ve never done anything like this before. And there’s a really good chance we’ll never do it again.”

Dirnt estimated it’ll take about 90 minutes to perform both albums, adding, “We’ll then have about 35 to 45 minutes to throw down on other stuff. And production-wise, doing these albums lends itself to some amazing possibilities.”

As for how this will look — specifically, if the band will start with Dookie or American Idiot — the band hasn’t quite figured that out yet. Dirnt said, “We still need to put our heads down and do real work to figure that out. Before every tour, we do a lot of pre-production, a lot of thinking about how it should look and feel and sound, because it really matters to us. That’s the fun, but it also really keeps us on our toes.”

Saviors is out 1/19/2024 via Reprise Records. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
by: Uproxx authors and
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×