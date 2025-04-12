The desert heat is playing a trick on you. The Go-Go’s reunion at Coachella 2025 was not a musical mirage.

For over seven years, the “Tonite” band’s original members singer Belinda Carlisle, lead guitarist Charlotte Caffey, rhythm guitarist Jane Wiedlin, bassist Kathy Valentine, and drummer Gina Schock haven’t touched a stage. Yesterday (April 11), that all changed during their Coachella 2025 Weekend 1 set.

If The Go-Go’s being back together wasn’t enough, they treated festivalgoers to a special live collaboration. As a pleasant surprise Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong joined The Go-Go’s for a duet of their 1984 single “Head Over Heels.”

In the clip (viewable here), the rockers basked in the moment as fans cheered them on. Many festivalgoers counted themselves lucky as Green Day wasn’t scheduled to perform later in the evening.

The Go-Go’s found a way to incorporate another into their set. While Chappell Roan did not make an appearance at Coachella 2025, the Grammy Award-winners music did. Later in the Go-Go’s performance, they crafted a crossover blend of their 1981 banger “We Got The Beat” with Roan’s viral sensation “Hot to Go!”

Now that their weekend one Coachella 2025 set in the festival record books, fans are curious about The Go-Go’s plans for weekend two.

