Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out, and it’s a game with a lot of musical involvement. In a similar way to Grand Theft Auto 5, Cyberpunk has in-game radio stations that play music regularly, for which some artists recorded new songs. Grimes’ role in the game goes deeper than that, though, as she plays a pop star character named Lizzy Wizzy.

In addition to the first volume of the game’s soundtrack that released today, Grimes dropped a new DJ mix based on the game, and it features a new song by her, “Delicate Weapon.” The track only gets officially released with the soundtrack’s second volume next week, but since it appears in the mix, the whole thing is available now. It’s right in Grimes’ wheelhouse, as it’s a piece of dark electronic pop that makes use of atmospheric elements, include airy vocals.

This is her second song from the game, as she previously performed and released “4ÆM.”

In 2019, Grimes offered a spoiler-filled description of her character, saying during a livestream, “I play a pop star who committed suicide on stage, and they had to quickly come and perform emergency surgery and replace her whole body with cybernetics while she was dead for an hour. And then she finished the show as a cyborg. One of the greatest pieces of performance art ever made.”

Listen to “Delicate Weapon” above.