Every year, Google unveils its lists of the year’s top-trending searches — which is specifically about “top-trending” searches and not just top searches overall, as they explain, “Lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.” Elements of the music world tend to make their way onto these lists, and this year, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is a dominating force.

Globally, the lyrics of “WAP” trended more than any other song, ahead of songs like Tekashi 69’s “Gooba,” BTS’ “Dynamite,” and Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin.” “WAP” also topped the US lyrics list, and it was also the top-trending definition search in the US.

In times of uncertainty, people seek understanding and meaning. 2020 was a year of deep questioning, as the world searched "why" more than ever, according to Google Trends. Explore more trends from the year at https://t.co/JdD6lj4ru9#YearInSearch pic.twitter.com/wAfuARB3u9 — Google (@Google) December 9, 2020

Elsewhere on the Global list, Kanye West was the 7th top-trending person as far as Google searches go, Eddie Van Halen was No. 10 on the “Loss” list, and The Umbrella Academy (based on Gerard Way’s comic book series) is fifth on the TV Shows list.

Kanye also made the list of top-trending people in the US at No. 9, while Shakira placed above him at No. 7. “Antebellum” was one of the top-trending definitions, presumably in light of the Lady A controversy. Van Halen also placed on the US Loss list, as did rappers King Von and Pop Smoke. The US Musicians And Bands list is led by Shakira and also includes Adele, Doja Cat, Grimes, Van Halen, Lizzo, and Tory Lanez.

Speaking of Grimes, she tops the US Babies list… well, technically, the top-trending search was “Elon Musk baby.” Other music babies to make the list include those of Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran.

Check out the data for yourself here.

