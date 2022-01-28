Grimes used the new year to officially kick off the rollout for her upcoming album Book 1. The upcoming project will be her first full-length release since 2020’s Miss_Anthropocene. So far, she’s released presumed lead single, “Player Of Games,” which arrived as what appeared to be her version of a breakup song after she and her ex (and father of her child) Elon Musk went their separate ways. More recently, Grimes released “Shinigami Eyes” which seemed to be the latest single from Book 1, but thanks to a new announcement, we now know that “Shinigami Eyes” will appear on a different project.

According to Pitchfork, the new song will appear on Grimes’ upcoming EP, Fairies C*m First. A release date for the project has not been confirmed yet, but it has been described as a “prelude” to Book 1 which signals that the EP should arrive before Grimes’ upcoming album.

During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Grimes spoke about Book 1 and what can be expected from it. “I made a bunch of stuff and I just want to make a bunch more stuff,” she said. “There’s just more kind of sonic, conceptual ideas that I think need to get done to make everything make more sense. And we kind of have two album covers and it seems like a waste to throw on one of them away.”

(Via Pitchfork)