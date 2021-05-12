A couple weeks ago, Grimes revealed she thought she blew her chance at ever getting to perform on Saturday Night Live. And yet, she was on the show just last week, not as a musical performer, but instead making a cameo as Princess Peach in a Mario-themed sketch. Now, she has reflected on the experience and offered praise for the episode’s guests, Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus.

The day after the show, Cyrus took to Twitter and shared some photos of herself and Grimes backstage, with Grimes in her Peach costume, and wrote, “She’s not a princess. She’s a queen.” The next day, Grimes tweeted the same photos and wrote, “Gotta say @MileyCyrus is extremely siqué at music and as a human.” Then, last night, Grimes posted the photos on Instagram with a longer caption.

She started by explaining the delay behind the pictures making it to Instagram, writing, “Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy.” She continued, “but nonetheless – wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach.” She concluded with praise for Musk, writing, “so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it.”

Cyrus also shared an old photo of herself dressed as an alien and wrote, “Hangs with @Grimezsz & @elonmusk once,” which got a laugh out of them both.

Check out all the posts below.

Gotta say @MileyCyrus is extremely siqué at music and as a human pic.twitter.com/hh2BNAFxuS — ☾laire de ☾une (@Grimezsz) May 11, 2021

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2021