As she’s done numerous times in her career over the last decade, Miley Cyrus once again found herself on the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend. Her gig as the show’s musical guest made for the singer’s sixth appearance on SNL. Thanks to this episode’s host, none other than Elon Musk, who had many viewers ready for some potential Dogecoin chatter, all eyes were on last night’s episode. Rather than the usual pair of performances that musical guests offer when they appear on the show, Cyrus blessed the audience with three songs last night.

She began the night with a cover of her godmother Dolly Parton’s “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” for the show’s cold open. Rather than the typical sketch for the open, SNL cast members showed love to their moms with warm messages during the segment. “Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, and this is for all the moms out there,” Cyrus said before delivering the cover.

Later in the show, she brought out The Kid Laroi to perform their new collaboration, “Without You,” a track that was remixed with a new verse from Cyrus last week. Lastly, to bring and end to the night, Cyrus returned one last time for a solo performance of “Plastic Hearts,” the title track from her 2020 album.

You can watch all of Miley’s performances in the videos above.