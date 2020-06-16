Grimes And Elon Musk Made Some Changes To Their Son’s Official Name

Shortly after the birth of Grimes and Elon Musk’s first child together last month, they revealed that their new son had a name they probably didn’t find in a baby book: X Æ A-12 Musk. Since then, the name has gone through a different iterations as the couple tried to make the atypical moniker conform to California law. Most recently, it was X Æ A-XII, but now a birth certificate reveals the boy’s legal name, and it has undergone one more alteration.

TMZ obtained the document, and it notes that the full name of Musk and Grimes’ son is officially X AE A-XII Musk: First name X, middle name AE A-XII, and last name Musk.

These changes come after some noted the kid’s original name wasn’t permissible under California law, which only allows the 26 letters of the English alphabet, and traditional characters like hyphens and apostrophes, to be used.

Grimes previously explained the meaning of the name, an explanation that invoked elven spellings and aircrafts. A fan responded, “you realize this is a human child and not an EP right,” to which Grimes replied, “I think it sounds like the name of the main character in the story. I hope he vibes with that. Ok, going back into the pain/ beauty reverie for sum time, just came on to add my thoughts. Peace to all.”