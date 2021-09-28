Last week, Elon Musk revealed that he and Grimes are “semi-separated,” noting, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms. It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Grimes didn’t immediately offer a comment on the news, but now, a few days later, she has. In an email to Page Six, she had a joke about SpaceX and one of Jupiter’s moons, writing, “I’ll be colonizing Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.”

Grimes’ statement appears to reference SpaceX’s recent NASA contract for a mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moon and see if it could be suitable for life.

Meanwhile, Grimes recently spoke about her next album, saying of it, “I’m just finishing an album and I think it is by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done. I actually just made the last song for it like two nights ago. I think I went into this being like, ‘I’m gonna sign to a major label and I’m gonna be a really big artist’ and all this stuff, and then in that process, I started being like, ‘No, I literally don’t care if anyone listens to this sh*t.’ I just want it to be great. I want it to be unequivocally just great art.”