This afternoon (September 23), Grimes shared a new selfie. This comes a few days after the photo of herself seemingly in a post-surgery state. The primary interpretation of that was Grimes went ahead and had her ears surgically modified to be more elf-like, as she has recently said she’d like to do. Assuming the latest photo was taken after the bandaged one, though, it’s clear that Grimes has not yet actually gotten elf ears. She does seem to be planning a different facial modification in the near future, though.

Alongside the new photo, Grimes wrote, “R selfies obsolete yet? I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week. Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.”

R selfies obsolete yet? I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time pic.twitter.com/BiB3w351RI — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 23, 2022

Somebody asked Grimes what she has in mind in terms of a design and it doesn’t seem like she’s sure yet, as Grimes responded, “I don’t know my friend who does tats is just coming here so I want to take advantage.” She added in response to a different tweet, “What tho? Is moon way too basic? Don’t wanna seem@too hippy ish.” Somebody else suggested Grimes look into Nordic symbols and she replied, “Where can I find such things ? Or good resources ? Yeh have been thinking either some ancient languages or fictional language.”

I don’t know my friend who does tats is just coming here so I want to take advantage — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 23, 2022

What tho? Is moon way too basic? Don’t wanna seem@too hippy ish — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 23, 2022

Where can I find such things ? Or good resources ? Yeh have been thinking either some ancient languages or fictional language — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) September 23, 2022

Grimes wouldn’t be the first musician to get a face tattoo this year, as Cardi B recently showed off one she got on her jaw.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.