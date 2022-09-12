Cardi B Shows Off Her New Face Tattoo For The First Time

For a good chunk of 2022, it has been Cardi B’s mission to get a face tattoo. Back in January, she tweeted, “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” She then added, “I want mine on my jaw.” That wasn’t just a fleeting thought that quickly faded away: Last month, photos and video surfaced of the new ink, which sure enough was on her jaw and appeared to be text of her son’s name, Wave. Now, Cardi herself has shown it off for the first time.

@iamcardib shows off her tattoo of her son's name and her daughter's name on IG live 🤗😎 pic.twitter.com/m3FXTIEeHv — bwill (@skyballer77) September 10, 2022

In an Instagram Live broadcast on Saturday (September 10), she pulls the hair on the side of her face aside and shows off the red ink on her jaw, which does indeed say “Wave.” Cardi said, “I tatted my son’s name because I love him. And I tatted my daughter’s name.” As for that second tattoo, Cardi showed it off on her arm.

Also over the weekend, Cardi took the time to empathize with people struggling as inflation continues to increase, saying, “The way that the prices soared up… how are people surviving? I wanna know!”

