In addition to being one of the best indie-pop artists we have, Grimes is also something of an atypical thinker. In her unconventional press bio, for example, she claims, “Grimes attempted to enter society as a regular human, which has clearly not gone super well but has nonetheless been entertaining.” Based on her music and some of the things she has said, she also has a fascination with the future, and now she has made a prediction: Grimes believes that live music will soon be obsolete.

That’s what she said on Sean Carroll’s Mindscape podcast. As NME notes, Grimes said, “I think live music is going to be obsolete soon. […] DJs get paid more than real musicians. […] It’s kinda like Instagram or whatever. People are actually just gravitating towards the clean, finished, fake world. Everyone wants to be in a simulation. They don’t actually want the real world. Even if they think they do and everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, cool, live music!’ If you actually look at actual numbers of things, everyone’s gravitating towards the shimmery perfected Photoshop world.”

Here in the real world, Grimes recently released a new single, “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth,” and her upcoming album, Miss Anthropocene, is set for release in a few months.

Miss Anthropocene is out 2/21/2020 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.