Grimes addressed the elephant in the room. During Coachella 2024 Weekend 1, Grimes made headlines for all the wrong reasons after “technical issues” led to a set universally labeled as disastrous. The DJ immediately posted a lengthy apology on X (formerly Twitter), promising, “I will personally organize all the files next week. I will not let such a thing happen again.”

On Saturday, April 20, Grimes made good on her promise.

She introduced her second-weekend set with a video mocking her first weekend. Grimes later posted the two-minute “Breaking News”-style video on X. In it, a news anchor states, “They’re calling it the worst disaster in Coachella history.” Later, masked figures labeled as “anonymous witnesses” by the newscast say, “Bruh, she can’t DJ,” and “I’m telling you, dogg, this sh*t was the machines; her A.I. sh*t, it’s fighting back.” The video then cut to a building labeled “GRIMES CORP,” where Grimes was seen lying in a hospital bed as a narrator said, “The artist is now said to be recovering from severe trauma in an undisclosed location.” While a “full-scale investigation” is underway, Grimes’ equipment was transported by people in hazmat suits with the utmost care.

According to setlist.fm, Grimes’ set lasted for 16 songs. Two days before her Weekend 2 set, Grimes wrote on X, “I will cap the disarray at a maximum ten seconds per song — idk if there’s even been a more rehearsed or fine-tuned Grimes set.”

Whose ready for Coachella weekend 2? I will cap the disarray at a maximum ten seconds per song – idk if there's ever been a more rehearsed or fine tuned grimes set And I made another blackpink remix for good measure pic.twitter.com/SKG4dqU0Ex — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 19, 2024

See more from Grimes’ Weekend 2 set below.

THE BEST 6.5 MINS OF @Grimezsz COACHELLA WEEKEND 2 SET This isn’t my usual content but I could write essays on this person and I care about her as an artist in general. I’ve watched Grimes grow and develop her musical style for probably over half of my life. This two weekend… pic.twitter.com/hpQ9k1VLKi — AUB (@aubtoshiOTG) April 21, 2024

Yesterday was SO siiiick yessss thank u Coachella – come to Sahara tent tonight 🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗🚗💅🏻 — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 21, 2024