Coachella is arguably the biggest live music stage in the world.

Each year, festivalgoers pick the stars of the event and, sadly, the flops. Back in 2023, that was Frank Ocean. Only on its second day, Coachella 2024 attendees have already picked weekend one’s biggest loser—Grimes.

Yesterday (April 13), the “I Wanna Be Software” musician attempted to show off her deep love for technology, but it seemingly backfired. Grimes’ set was riddled with major technical issues, and she didn’t have a problem screaming about them while still on stage. Eventually, Grimes took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology for the performance hiccups.

“I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight,” she wrote. I wanted to come back really strong, and I usually handle every aspect of my show myself. To save time, this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like Rekordbox bpms and letting someone else organize the tracks on the SD card, etc.”

She went on to say that she even had a premonition that a catastrophe would happen. “I had a bad feeling beforehand,” she wrote. “Not having run everything through the CDJs myself, and though I flagged it, I wasn’t insistent. The big lesson for me was a mix of if you want it done right, do it yourself. Be a c*nt, even if people feel bad. Probably pretend it’s fine and engage with the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when you’re meant to be entertaining…Please forgive me! Love, always.”

While some were sympathetic, others used the moment to flood their timelines with satirical clips, memes, and gifs. Below are a few of those responses.

