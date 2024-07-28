To put it mildly, Grimes and Elon Musk’s parental relationship is complicated. According to reports, back in October 2023, the “I Wanna Be Software” musician sued Musk over parental rights.

Now, Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, has taken to the Musk owned platform, X (formerly Twitter) to call him out for interfering with her ailing mother’s wish. In a length post, Garossino pleaded with Musk to allow the children to see their great-grandmother.

“I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you,” she wrote. “As you know, my 93-year-old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met.”

Later in the thread, Garossino alleged that Musk was “withholding” the former couple’s three children from Grimes.

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” she wrote. “It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week. Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada.”

Read the full letter below.

