Another day, another lawsuit for Elon Musk.

The guy who ruined Twitter is not only in legal trouble after he falsely accused a recent-college graduate of being a federal agent involved with a neo-Nazi group, Musk is also being sued by his ex-wife, Grimes, over the custody of their kids. According to Page Six, “Grimes filed a ‘petition to establish parental relationship’ on Sept. 29 in a California court… The request asks the court to identify the legal parents of a child when they are not married.”

Although the docket for the case is public, the filings have been sealed; however, it does not appear that the Tesla co-founder has responded to Grimes’ petition. She also has yet to request child support or custody rights.

Musk and Grimes have three kids together: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. The Tesla founder is now up to 10 kids overall in his one-man quest to populate the planet. He once claimed that “population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming,” but as Joseph Chamie, a consulting demographer and a former director of the United Nations Population Division, told CNN, “He’s better off making cars and engineering than at predicting the trajectory of the population.”

(Via Page Six)