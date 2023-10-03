Why Is Grimes Suing Elon Musk?

The stories of Grimes and Elon Musk will forever be connected, even though they’re not together anymore, thanks to the fact that they share three kids. At the moment, though, things appear rocky between the two: It was reported today (October 3) that Grimes is suing Musk. But why?

Page Six reports that per court records they obtained, Grimes filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on September 29 in a California court. This asks the court to identify the legal parents of a child whose parents are not married.

Grimes hasn’t publicly addressed the lawsuit (and neither has Musk), but yesterday, she did respond to an X (formerly Twitter) user who criticized the name of one of her and Musk’s children, X AE A-XII. She wrote, “This is the most bizarre criticism. He loves his name and mostly ppl think it’s cool. X men etc. x is popular at school lol. Also, I don’t wanna say his friends names cuz they’re civilians but most millenials named their kids weird names – not just me.”

This is the most bizarre criticism. He loves his name and mostly ppl think it's cool. X men etc. x is popular at school lol. Also, I don't wanna say his friends names cuz they're civilians but most millenials named their kids weird names – not just me — Grimes (@Grimezsz) October 3, 2023

X (the human, not the social media platform) is Grimes and Musk’s first child together. Their second is Exa Dark Sideræl and the third is named Techno Mechanicus. Musk, meanwhile, has 11 children overall, with three different mothers.