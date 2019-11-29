Grimes Can’t Sleep On Her Rocking And Ethereal New Single ‘My Name Is Dark’

Grimes recently revealed that her long-awaited fifth album, Miss Anthropocene, will be released in 2020, and this year, she has shared a handful of songs from it. Now she’s back with another one, the brooding and ethereal rocker “My Name Is Dark,” which she wrote, produced, performed, and engineered herself.

Based on the song’s sound and lyrical themes, this might be the second of the tracks Grimes was talking about in a tweet from May 2018, when she wrote, “wanna drop song soon ish so wud u pref super dark heavy ballad about fighting balrog in the center of earth that is a sex metaphor or a very not pg13 ethereal shadow of colossus demon nu metal song abt insomnia? not 1st single or indicative of album direction, wuts the vibe?”

wanna drop song soon ish so wud u pref super dark heavy ballad about fighting balrog in the center of earth that is a sex metaphor or a very not pg13 ethereal shadow of colossus demon nu metal song abt insomnia? not 1st single or indicative of album direction, wuts the vibe? — ༺GRIM ≡ﾟS༻ (@Grimezsz) May 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Grimes also recently addressed the story from earlier this year in which she supposedly said that she dislikes Art Angels. Grimes said the misconception has been “haunting [her] for months,” writing on Twitter, “Hey, I hear there’s a press release gone out using the misquote that I ‘hate art angels’. I emphatically do not hate my music. Super sh*tty edited quote that’s been haunting me for months. so I dunno how this happened, but plz stop spreading this rumor!”

Miss Anthropocene is out 2/21/2020 via 4AD.