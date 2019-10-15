Grimes’ upcoming album, Miss_Anthropocene, was shrouded in mystery for the longest time, but lately, Grimes has been generous with information about her new album. In a new Instagram post, she offered some updates about what she’s been up to and the status of the record.

Grimes shared what looks like a new promotional photo on Instagram, and a fan asked in the comments, “AHHHHH WHATS THE DATE PLS TELL US.” Grimes responded, “heh he hahahahaha ……..well tbh im scared to say cuz I’ve tried to release this song 3 times and had major act of god interventions so I’m so paranoid of something somehow happening so im@gonna wait til streaming services confirm the track is actually uploaded and playable b4 saying anything to avoid enraging y’all with further delays.”

Later in that comment thread, she added that the album is “way done,” and at the moment, she’s pretty much just waiting for physical editions of the album to get made: “well I’m on. An indie label so basically it takes 3 months to even just print vinyl. Album is way done but we don’t have priority at facilities to make the physical stuff so basically just chillin while it gets made haha bht I have lots@of stuff coming and some features w other ppl etc. it’ll be a good productive year.”

Earlier this year, Grimes suggested that Miss_Anthropocene could be her final album, saying, “I’ll never sign with another label. I’ll never have to put out another album… If I didn’t have this whole requirement to release an ‘album,’ I would have just dropped a bunch of music ages ago… Albums are trash unless you sit down and make a really good album. I’m not really that consistent. I feel like I would work better in like EP-ish formats.”