Grimes Launches A New Era With Her Club-Ready Single ‘Player Of Games’

September brought a new Grimes track, “Love,” and now, December marks the start of a new era for the artist with “Player Of Games,” an ethereal, club-ready banger. Grimes sings on the chorus, “If I loved him any less / I’d make him stay / But he has to be the best / Player of games.”

Ahead of the song’s release, she indicated it is part of something bigger, writing, “Tonight at Midnight – Chapter 1…” After the track dropped, she tweeted, “And so the BOOK 1 era begins.”

Tonight at Midnight – Chapter 1… pic.twitter.com/Zc1WM6F116 — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 🐉 ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) December 3, 2021

And so the BOOK 1 era begins pic.twitter.com/SERf4nYSUW — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 🐉 ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Grimes recently took to Twitter to address her relationship with fame, writing last month, “I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore. My job requires being on social media. It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.” A couple days later, she added, “Concluded that things can only hurt you when u decide to let them. Stand by what I said, cuz we must improve internet mental health situation 4 all, but I choose optimism as core vibe rather be free and hated than beloved but in psychological chains. nite.”

