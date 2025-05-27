In 2017, Grizzly Bear released Painted Ruins, and a few years later, in 2020, they went on hiatus. There hasn’t been much news out of that camp since then… until today (May 27): The band is returning for a brief run of US tour dates, they announced.

In October and November, Grizzly Bear is set to perform in Brooklyn (for three nights), Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland. The general on-sale for tickets starts May 30 at 10 a.m. PT, and there are various pre-sales as well. Find more ticket information here.

A press release notes that since the band “never broke up,” the upcoming shows aren’t a “reunion,” but “a simultaneous point of arrival and departure, their next destination still unknown.”

In 2023, the band’s Ed Droste spoke with GQ about his decision to step away from music, saying:

“It was something that was bubbling underneath for a while for me. It was just a couple long stints on the road where I had a look-in-the-mirror moment being like, ‘Do I still really want to be doing this in the next five years?’ I slowly came to terms with the fact that I wanted to try something different. I don’t want to sound like I wasn’t having fun. I still enjoy making music and I enjoyed performing, but there were some negative aspects of it for me that started to outweigh the positive for my mental health and my physical health. I just decided to take control of my life, and this has honestly been so much healthier for me, and that’s just a me thing. That was just something I needed to do for myself.”

Check out the list of tour dates below.