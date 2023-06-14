Pop culture has become a neverending intermingling of media formats and personalities. What was once indie is now pop and what once existed in just a song has found new avenues in which to manifest itself. We’re living in a world where The National’s Aaron Dessner is now Taylor Swift’s go-to producer; deepening the indie and pop Venn diagram. And the spheres are increasingly extending beyond musical collaborations.

Indie artists like Dessner, Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, and Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never are routinely being pegged to score the soundtracks to notable films. And while films they’ve scored like Cyrano, Queen & Slim, and Uncut Gems, respectively, have found varying levels of success, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear composed the score to director Celine Song’s A24-released Past Lives, a film that has become 2023’s first Oscar favorite.

“It still is a little bit of a mystery how it all came together,” Bear, Grizzly Bear’s drummer, jokes on a Zoom call. ”Grizzly Bear’s music was licensed in the past for films, but we’d never scored anything together, that’s for sure,” Rossen, the band’s guitarist and co-lead vocalist, adds.

Rossen says he’d never scored anything himself — at all — before this, and relished modestly in the new experience, especially given Grizzly Bear’s standstill since their last album, Painted Ruins, came out in 2017. Bear had helped Rossen “in a pretty involved way” on his 2022 solo album, You Belong There, providing drums and percussion for it. And while that laid a foundation for this newfound partnership, scoring a movie together was a new frontier.

“It’s been a while since we had worked on anything together so it was an exploratory thing to see what that would mean for both of us, given our separate studio setups for me in Santa Fe and Chris in LA,” Rossen says. ”I felt like it was a bit of a rediscovery process for us too, figuring out the scoring.”

While Rossen is new to scoring, Bear had scored the HBO series High Maintenance, where Past Lives star Greta Lee was briefly featured as far back as 2012. They said there was initial interest in some of Grizzly Bear’s music for the film, but the how and why of their involvement stops there. When you consider that Past Lives marks Song’s directorial debut, she’s clearly establishing her aesthetic across the board and the errr…grizzly pair, is a part of that. It’s likely that her film will help boost Rossen and Bear to be the next indie musicians in line to make a concerted push into Hollywood. And it’s one heck of a start.

Past Lives was a standout at Sundance in January as well as at the Berlin Film Festival the following month. It’s already out in LA in New York and will have its widespread release in theaters nationwide on June 23. It currently has a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metascore of 93 on Metacritic, where it’s marked as a “must-see.” Out now, the soundtrack features Rossen and Bear’s grounding 15-track score, plus Sharon Van Etten’s Zach Dawes-produced “Quiet Eyes.”