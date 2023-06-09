Here Is Guns N’ Roses Setlist For Their 2023 World Tour

Guns N’ Roses have a big year ahead of them. They’re getting ready to hit the road, as well as headline Power Trip Festival and Glastonbury Festival.

The run began in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5. It will continue through October, ending in Vancouver. The setlist, so far, is full of hits from their 1987 classic Appetite For Destruction like “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” as well as from their 1991 album Use Your Illusion II, such as “Civil War” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.”

Find the full setlist below from the first concert of their tour, as per setlist.fm.

1. “It’s So Easy”

2. “Bad Obsession”

3. “Chinese Democracy”

4. “Slither” (Velvet Revolver cover)

5. “Pretty Tied Up”

6. “Welcome To The Jungle” (Link Wray’s “Rumble” intro)

7. “Mr. Brownstone”

8. “Estranged”

9. “Double Talkin’ Jive”

10. “Live And Let Die” (Wings cover)

11. “Absurd”

12. “Hard Skool”

13. “Down On The Farm” (UK Subs cover)

14. “Rocket Queen”

15. “Anything Goes”

16. “You Could Be Mine”

17. “T.V. Eye” (The Stooges cover) (Duff on Vocals)

18. “This I Love”

19. “Civil War” (Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child”… more )

20. “Slash Guitar Solo”

21. “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

22. “November Rain”

23. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (Bob Dylan cover)

24. “Wichita Lineman” (Jimmy Webb cover)

25. “Nightrain”

26. “Patience” (The Impressions’ “People Get Ready” intro)

27. “Paradise City”