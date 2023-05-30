Here Are The Glastonbury Festival Set Times For 2023

The set times for Glastonbury Festival 2023 have been announced, nearly a month before the five-day festival is due to return to its home at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset, England on June 21-25. This year’s headliners include Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and a special, farewell performance from national treasure Elton John. Further highlights of the event include Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Lana Del Rey, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kelis, Loyle Carner, Christine And The Queens, Phoenix, Fatboy Slim, Rick Astley, and more.

With eleven stages and related events taking place in the surrounding area beginning Wednesday before the festival proper, there is plenty to do for the weekend, and Glastonbury’s website has a full list of just about every official event/set on its website now. In addition to the main festival stages, a sidebar includes links to all of the venues hosting Glastonbury artists as the utterly sprawling festival takes over Pilton.

One artist who won’t be making an appearance is Slowthai, who was dropped from the lineup following news he’d been accused of sexual assault, while the festival’s organizers addressed the festival’s dearth of female headliners shortly after announcing the lineups this year. “We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed,” said co-organizer Emily Eavis. “This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board. It’s top of our agenda, and it probably makes it a bit harder because we’ve decided to make that important to us. To be honest, sometimes it’s easier to keep your head down.”

For more information, you can visit Glastonbury’s site here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.