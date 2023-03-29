Move over, Coachella, because it looks like you aren’t the only festival looking to take over the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. But instead of a lineup filled to the brim with acts across genres, Power Trip Festival organizers (Coachella founders Goldenvoice) is dedicating the event to rock music lovers. Why not? Other genres like hip-hop, jazz, and others have their own designated multi-day events. Let the headbangers have their fun.

In the teaser clip uploaded to the festival’s official Instagram page, organizers are making it crystal clear that this event is specifically designed for rock music lovers.

Although the official lineup, dates, or ticket prices haven’t been announced, Variety is exclusively reporting that a source close to the festival shared that Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Tool, and Iron Maiden are all set to headline the inaugural festival. As for when the event is expected to take place, again, according to what the source shared with the outlet, Power Trip festival should take place sometime in October (aka Rocktober).

Another outlet, Scenestar, is reporting that the festivities will go down on the weekend of October 6 to 8. The site adds that Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden will perform on Friday (October 6). AC/DC and Osbourne will headline on Saturday (October 7). While Metallica and Tool will close out the festival on Sunday (October 8).

This isn’t Goldenvoice’s first rock festival at the Empire Polo Club: In 2016, they hosted Desert Trip (“Oldchella,” as it was nicknamed at the time) there with a lineup featuring Neil Young, Roger Waters, Paul McCartney, and The Who.