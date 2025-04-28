Haim Are Going On Tour To Support Their New Album, ‘I Quit’

Fresh off announcing a new album, Haim have revealed the dates for the I Quit Tour. Sisters Danielle, Este, and Alana will perform in 23 cities in North America and 7 cities across the UK this fall, with support from Dora Jar on select dates. If we’re lucky, maybe they’ll bust out a cover of “That Thing You Do.”
The artist pre-sale for Haim’s I Quit Tour starts Thursday, May 1, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on Haim’s website.
Check out the full tour dates below.
Haim’s 2025 Tour Dates: The I Quit Tour
09/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
09/05 — Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs
09/06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/09 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
09/10 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave +
09/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +
09/17 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield +
09/18 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater +
09/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre +
09/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre +
09/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory +
09/26 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +
09/28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Lawn +
09/30 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +
10/03 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre +
10/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair +
10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +
10/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +
10/10 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +
10/11 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl +
10/24 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/25 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/26 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre
10/28 — London, UK @ The 02
10/30 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
10/31 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
+ with Dora Jar
I Quit is out 6/20 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.