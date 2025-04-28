Haim Are Going On Tour To Support Their New Album, ‘I Quit’

Fresh off announcing a new album, Haim have revealed the dates for the I Quit Tour. Sisters Danielle, Este, and Alana will perform in 23 cities in North America and 7 cities across the UK this fall, with support from Dora Jar on select dates. If we’re lucky, maybe they’ll bust out a cover of “That Thing You Do.”

The artist pre-sale for Haim’s I Quit Tour starts Thursday, May 1, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on Haim’s website.

Check out the full tour dates below.