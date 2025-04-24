June 2025 is proving to be a busy month for new albums. There’s releases from Addison Rae, Lil Wayne, Little Simz, Turnstile, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Hotline TNT, Yaya Bey, and now, Haim. The rock trio have announced I Quit will release on June 26, as teased at an album announcement concert.

The 15-track album was produced by Danielle Haim and ex-Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, and “radiates the raw energy of seasoned performers whose deep reverence for classic rock shapes songs that are built for live performance,” according to a press release.

There’s no tracklist yet, but Alana previously said I Quit is the “the closest we’ve ever gotten to how we wanted to sound.” She continued, “Coming into this album, it feels like all three of us are really in tune with what we want, and we’re not f*cking afraid to say like — I’m sorry, now I’m two beers in — if I want to f*ck somebody, I’ll f*ck in the way that I want to. I’m not gonna feel judged by it. If I wanna go on dates, if I wanna do whatever… Do whatever feels good to you.”

You can listen to new single “Down To Be Wrong” above. Meanwhile, below you’ll find the album cover art shot by Paul Thomas Anderson, who previously directed Haim in a game-changing music video.